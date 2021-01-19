Premier League: Ndidi scores as Leicester beat Chelsea to go top

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi scored for Leicester City as they beat Chelsea 2-0 in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Ndidi, who was scoring for the first time this season, bagged the opener in the 6th minute when the ball, from a corner, got to him as he fired in from the edge of the box.

The Nigeria international’s compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was later brought into the game as an 88th-minute substitute for forward Jamie Vardy.

Read Also: Balogun, Ndidi relish ‘great start’ to 2021 after wins with respective clubs

James Maddison scored the second goal for the hosts, as they climb to top of the table, a point ahead of second-place Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea struggled in most part of the game. They were awarded a penalty which was later overturned by the Video Assistant Referee.

Defeat for the Frank Lampard team compounded their woes as they have won just a game in their last five Premier League outings.

They sit eigth spot in the table, and will face Wolves in their next league game, while Leicester play Everton.

Join the conversation

Opinions