Five reasons you should rent an apartment for a while before building your house

Naturally, humans strive to do more even when they don’t have capacity to do so. People rent apartments and try to rush into building their own houses impatiently. I don’t imply that having your own roof is bad, please don’t get me wrong.

Building your own house is a fantastic idea, but, rushing can lead you to make irreversible mistakes or mistakes that cost a fortune to correct.

Take a breath and calm down in your rented apartment. Meanwhile, these are what should keep you waiting:

1. Choice area

First time home builders often make mistakes in buying land in the “wrong” neighborhoods. Some do this because they are looking for something cheap which at the end of the day becomes a major struggle. Location is key to building a house and if you get it wrong with that, it might eat you up later.

You have to take your time to study areas that have higher potential which benefits you as its inhabitants. Of course, it will be at a cost, however, worthwhile.

2. Learn from the Landlord’s mistakes

Your rented apartment cannot be a whole without a few mistakes here and there. It might be a plumbing issue, leaking roof, badly placed windows, etc. All these experiences afford you the opportunity to know how to organize yours better and the hands to employ for your project.

3. Save for eventualities

After working on a building project cost, it is advisable to work out a separate plan for eventualities. Eventualities mean miscellaneous. No, this does not come cheap. You have to be financially ready to be responsible for any issue that comes up during the process of building.

4. Don’t rush to buy land

You really want to avoid land issues as much as you can, so, you have to do a background check thoroughly and make sure all papers from appropriate quarters are complete before putting your money into land. Apart from that, it’s vital to know how the land is during the rain and dry season. Be sure it’s not close to a river or swamp.

5. You have the time to save more

The cost of maintaining a rented apartment is not as much as taking care of a whole house. This gives you ample time to save more and plan for the future.

By Dennis Isong

