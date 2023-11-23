Google to delete inactive accounts by December. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Google to delete inactive accounts by December

Google is set to implement a new policy, effective December 1, 2023, involving the deletion of inactive accounts to bolster user security against threats like spam, phishing, and account hijacking.

According to Google, an inactive account is defined as unused account across Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Photos, and Google Search for a minimum of two years.

Explaining further on its consideration, Google noted that activities encompass email communication, video watching, photo sharing, app downloading, Google Search usage, and sign-ins with Google to third-party apps or services.

Before deletion, however, Google is expected to issue multiple warnings to affected accounts and their recovery emails.

Exceptions to this policy include accounts with recent Google product purchases, active subscriptions or financial transactions for apps or games.

Google is not alone in such measures, as platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat also adopt similar policies to manage their user base, reduce spam, and ensure compliance with data protection laws.

Trivia: The SNMP protocol helps administrators manage what type of hardware?

A. Networking equipment

B. Data servers

C. Smart home devices

D. Workstation computers

See Answer below

2. Lagos-based FrontEdge closes $10mfor trade financing

Lagos-based fintech, FrontEdge, has closed a $10 million in a recent seed funding round, with debt financing constituting over 70% of the total amount.

Leading investors, including TLG Capital, alongside notable partners, JP Morgan and Providus Bank, are throwing their support behind FrontEdge.

The substantial investment aims to propel the expansion of FrontEdge’s innovative strategy, offering upfront capital to SME exporters and importers without the traditional collateral requirement.

The founder, Moni Alli, drawing from his wealth of experience as a McKinsey consultant and in private equity at Development Partners International, positions FrontEdge to understand and address market challenges.

As FrontEdge plans expansion into Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Kenya, its objective is to diversify revenue streams and contribute further to the financial empowerment of African SMEs engaged in global trade.

3. Cameroon’s Waspito banks $2.5m funding towards expansion

Cameroonian health startup, Waspito, has banked a $2.5 million seed extension in funding, with notable contributions from DP World, facilitated through Newtown Partners, Saviu Ventures, AAIC Investment, Axian Ventures, and CFAO’s Health54.

The primary aim of this financial injection is to propel Waspito’s expansion efforts within the Francophone region.

Founded by Jean Lobe Lobe in early 2020, the startup focuses on establishing a health-centric social network.

According to the team, users can access verified doctors through video calls, avail sample collection services at home, and receive medication deliveries.

Described as the “Facebook for healthcare,” Waspito uses telemedicine to provide instant video consultations without the need for pre-registration or appointment bookings.

Having already extended its operations to Ivory Coast, Waspito has outlined plans for further growth in Senegal and Gabon.

Trivia Answer: Networking equipment

SNMP stands for “Simple Network Management Protocol.”

SNMP is a protocol for exchanging management messages between network devices. It helps network administrators remotely monitor and configure devices like switches, routers, servers, and printers. SNMP is common on enterprise-level networking equipment but is rare on consumer-level hardware.

