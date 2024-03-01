GUBER POLL: Fresh crisis in Edo LP as Imasuagbon issues ultimatum

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) is facing fresh internal conflict following the issuance of a seven-day ultimatum by governorship aspirant Kenneth Imasuagbon.

Imasuagbon, known as the “Rice Man” for his philanthropic initiatives, is contesting the outcome of the party’s primary election, which declared him the loser.

Imasuagbon alleges irregularities in the conduct of the ward congresses that led to the selection of his opponent, Blessing Akpata, as the party’s flagbearer. He claims these irregularities contradict assurances of a fair playing field received from the party leadership.

In a statement released on Thursday, Imasuagbon expressed his disappointment, stating, “I want to first of all use this opportunity to thank my well-wishers and staff of Pacesetters Schools for standing by me during my political sojourn. I also extend my thanks to Edo people and my supporters across the state.

“My interest in politics is to change the narratives of Edo and improve on the lives of the people. I want an Edo where jobs would be available, where food would be cheap, where our teeming unemployed youth will be meaningfully engaged, but the godfathers refused democracy to thrive in Edo.

“After 21 years in politics, I do not think it is proper or politically right for political parties to skew party primary to favour a particular candidate. I hope, one day, democracy will be allowed to thrive in Edo.

“Having worked hard in the last 21 years to impact on lives of suffering Edo people with my hard earned personal resources, it is unfortunate that anti-democratic forces would not allow the free will of the people to prevail. I am issuing a one-week ultimatum to LP leadership to reverse the recognition of Akpata as our party’s candidate. I should be declared winner.”

Imasuagbon has demanded that the party reverse its decision and declare him the rightful winner of the primaries within the next seven days. He has threatened legal action if his demands are not met.

This ultimatum throws the Edo LP governorship race into uncertainty and raises concerns about the party’s ability to present a united front in the upcoming elections.

It remains to be seen how the party leadership will respond to Imasuagbon’s ultimatum and whether they will be able to resolve the internal crisis before the elections.

