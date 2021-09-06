Entertainment
Hollywood actor, Williams dies in New York apartment
United States actor, Michael K. Williams, was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday.
The Hollywood star died of a suspected drug overdose.
He was 54.
New York Post reports that drug paraphernalia suggesting a possible overdose was found in the apartment.
The actor was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse by his nephew.
The Flatbush native was famous for his role as Omar Little in the gritty TV series “The Wire.”
He also played the role of Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire.’’
