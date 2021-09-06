Emmanuel emerges Head of House as seven BBNaija housemates face eviction

A Big Brother Naija housemate, Emmanuel, on Monday night emerged as the Head of House for the week.

The housemate won the Head of the House contest just a few days after he was listed for possible eviction from the show.

Pere finished second in the contest.

Emmanuel’s success meant he will remain in the house for another week.

Meanwhile, seven housemates have been put up for possible eviction.

The septet are – Queen, Saga, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Saskay, Jackie B, and JayPaul.

