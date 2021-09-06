Actors Zubby Michael, Chizzy Alichi go to war over gender roles

Nollywood actors Zubby Michael and Chizzy Alichi on Monday, engaged in an altercation on social media following the title of the blockbuster movie, King of Boys.

The basis of their argument was a woman playing the lead role of a ‘King’ in Kemi Adetiba’s movie production.

It began when actor Zubby left a comment on a post, saying: “A woman can never be King of boys.”

Chizzy responded: “A woman can be anything and whatever she wants to be…”

Zubby then resorted to insults, calling her a “local girl” who copies the white people. He also brought her husband into the matter and called Chizzy a mad person, which translates to ‘ndi ala’ in Igbo language.

The actress hit back, slamming Zubby. She also included his mother in her response.

