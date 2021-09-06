Connect with us

‘Just because you haven’t found the right person, doesn’t mean you will,’ -Actress Mimi Orjiekwe says

18 mins ago

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has dashed the hopes of single people after she stated in an Instagram post that just because they are searching for true love doesn’t mean they will ever find it.

The 34-year-old ex-beauty queen mentioned in her post that being single is only a relationship status and it has nothing to do with one’s destiny.

The mother of one admonished her followers never to take their relationship status to heart because not everyone will find the ‘right person’.

The actress wrote;

“Just because you haven’t found the right person.. doesn’t mean you will.. being single is just a status not destiny biko..”

Celebrity couple, Banky W, Adesua Etomi welcome baby boy

Mimi was married to her colleague, Charles Billion, but their union, which produced one daughter, crashed in less than two years following alleged infidelity on Charles’ side which led him to father children with other women.

After their marriage crashed, Mimi accused him of being a deadbeat dad. She also once mocked him after he did a condom campaign despite having three children with three different women.

