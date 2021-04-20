Death of Chadian President, Deby, could spell doom for Nigeria - Ezekwesili | Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Tuesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agents to monitor the situation in the neighbouring Chad Republic following the death of the country’s president, Idriss Deby.

Deby died from injuries he sustained during a clash with rebels in the North-Central African state on Tuesday.

The Chadian military has appointed the late President’s son as the country’s interim head of state.

Ezekwesili who reacted to the development on her Twitter handle, urged the Nigerian government to monitor the situation in Chad.

READ ALSO: Ezekwesili petitions IGP to arrest, prosecute blogger, Omojuwa

She wrote: “One definitely hope our C-in-C @MBuhari and the Security Team @DefenceInfoNG @HQNigerianArmy are alert to what’s going on in Chad at this time. That country is one of the weakest links of vulnerability to Nigeria’s security.

Keep a fixed gaze on developments in Chad, please.”

Join the conversation

Opinions