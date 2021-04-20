CDS Irabor tells Nigerian media to "tone down hype" on insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, has called on the Nigerian media to tone down its “hype” about the insecurity in the country.

Speaking at the Financing Safe Schools event held in Abuja on Tuesday, he said the narratives found in the media space mislead the people and instigate fear among them.

This comes about two months and three weeks, after Irabor assumed office on January 26, while the spate of insecurity in the country continues.

Nigerians had high hopes for the new service chiefs and had expected to see quick progress in the fight against insecurity. Instead, the country has witnessed more unrest, as the attacks on police facilities continue.

Irabor said, “The narratives that you find within the media space are misleading. I will rather that the media begin to tone down the hype that they give to issues that have to do with insecurity.

“The reason is this: it starts stoking fear amongst the people. There’s some sense of confusion that is also introduced such that it would appear that everyone is no longer focused and thinking right to be able to understand what needs to be done at a particular point in time.

“I would rather urge the media to understand that a failed nation is not also good for the business of the media. And it’s only when you have a better understanding of the impacts that one can make progress. We desire to live in an environment where peace and security prevails.”

The event was also attended by the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Also, Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and other dignitaries were present.

It would be recalled that recently the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts (CCNSE) slammed the service chiefs for choosing to operate from Abuja, and told them to relocate to the Northeast, which is the epicentre of insecurity in the country.

The coalition expressed concern that two months after the security chiefs assumed office, insecurity was getting worse.

Its national coordinator, Prof. Otedola Adekunle, and national secretary, Dr. Chris Aklo, challenged the security heads to live up to their responsibilities, saying that two months was enough for them to make some visible impact in tackling the insecurity.

