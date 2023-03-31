INTERIM GOVT CLAIM: NADECO urges DSS to take action

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has charged the Department of State Service (DSS) to stamp out activities capable of undermining democracy in Nigeria.

This was in reaction to the recent alarm raised by the security agencies regarding alleged plots by some key political players to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in favour of an interim government.

Following the February 25 election, some groups said to have been sponsored by candidates who lost during the exercise, had staged different protests to demand redress.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar had openly condemned the outcome of the election and approached the tribunal to seek redress.

Quite a number of Nigerians, including the former NBA President, Olisa Agbakoba, had however advocated strong resistance against interim government and urged the security agencies to stall such heinous plans.

NADECO in a statement issued by its President, Atilade Adeeyo in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Friday, supported the calls for total resistance.

The group also accused some unscrupulous elements of placing their selfish interests above the popular and patriotic interests of Nigeria.

The recent presidential election, the group added, was the fairest and freest in the history of the country.

The statement reads, “We urge the DSS to terminate the undemocratic and unpatriotic activities bent on disrupting the democratic transition of power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the president-elect.

“The nation has just witnessed a peaceful, fairest and freest presidential poll and others that have ushered in the new set of leaders for the next political dispensation.

“Some enemies of the nation will not allow peace to reign because of their selfishness and greed for power.

“We must not allow some selfish, greedy and unpatriotic elements who place their selfish interests above the popular and patriotic interests of the nation to disrupt this transition process and plunge our dear nation into chaos.”

