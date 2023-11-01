Ivorian Yobante Express expands into new markets. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Ivorian Yobante Express expands into new markets

An African logistics technology startup, Yobante Express (YES), has announced expanding its footprint into new markets with partnership with SAPRESS Logistique & Messagerie, a subsidiary of the Edito Group.

The co-founder and CEO, Oumar Basse, confirmed this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

According to the CEO, the collaboration marks YES’ expansion into the Moroccan and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the partnership is expected to enable SAPRESS to enter the rapidly growing Sub-Saharan African market.

Speaking on the past successes recorded by the startup, the CEO noted that the company had integrated a 5,000-year-old shipping method with a state-of-the-art technology platform.

Today, the startup operates across 24 African markets through 11 offices and a robust network of over 4,000 hubs and 3,500 carriers.

Trivia: Websites using responsive web design change appearance based on what?

A. Download speed

B. Geographic location

C. Window size

D. User language

See Answer below

2. Nigeria’s Syndicate Bio launches cancer project

A Nigerian biotech startup, Syndicate Bio, has Wednesday announced launching its Cancer Genome Nigeria project in partnership with the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT).

The study, according to the duo, aims to address cancer disparities by investigating the most prevalent cancers across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and more than 300 ethnolinguistic groups.

Founded by Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong, former CEO of the now-defunct Nigerian genomics startup 54gene, along with Dr. Jumi Popoola and Estelle Dogbo, Syndicate Bio is leveraging collaborations with governments, pharmaceutical companies, academia, and key industry stakeholders to enhance local precision medicine’s impact.

Meanwhile, the startup seeks to generate datasets that improve global health outcomes and expedite drug discovery and development.

The partnership between Syndicate Bio and NICRAT will oversee a coordinated project aimed at enhancing cancer diagnosis and treatment for Nigerian patients.

Commencing with a pilot study involving 100 participants and sequencing the top oncogenes associated with solid tumors (breast, prostate, NSCLC, liver, and colorectal cancer), the initiative is set to expand to include up to 10,000 patients over the next five years.

NICRAT’s reach will ensure that the benefits of the study extend across all of Nigeria’s geopolitical regions, ultimately delivering precision medicine to Nigerian patients.

3. StarNews Mobile secures $3m from multiple investors

An African mobile video network, StarNews Mobile, has secured pre-Series A funding of $3 million.

The investment comes from various venture capital firms, including Janngo Capital, and notable individual investors, such as professional soccer players Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jules Koundé, and Mike Maignan, associated with athlete representation agency Excellence Sport Nation.

This financial injection will further StarNews Mobile’s mission to support African content creators in monetizing their work through a subscription-based model.

The decision to invest in StarNews Mobile is based on several compelling factors.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the company has also partnered with African telecommunications giants, MTN and Orange.

Investors believe StarNews has the potential to significantly boost the region’s creative industry with this fresh capital injection.

The startup operates in several primary markets, including Cameroon (its place of origin), Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Benin, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.

Trivia Answer: Window size

Responsive web design (or “RWD”) is a type of web design that provides a customized viewing experience for different browser platforms. A website created with RWD will display a different interface depending on what device is used to access the site. For example, a responsive website may appear one way on a laptop, another way on a tablet, and still another way on smartphone.

