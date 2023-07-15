JTF hands over suspected oil thieves to NSCDC in Delta

The Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) of the Nigerian Army, on Saturday, handed over 12 suspected oil thieves to the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Major Yahaya Kabara, during the handover of the suspects, said the suspects were apprehended on July 7, 2023, off the coast of Escravos.

Kabara added that the suspects were arrested along with the vessel MV TURA II by troops of Sector 1 OPDS, operatives of TANTITA Security Services while conveying illegally acquired crude oil off the Escravos.

He also said that the Army is handing over the suspects to the NSCDC to enable the command commence formal prosecution of the suspects in accordance with the law.

“The Joint Task Force, South South Operation Delta Safe (JTF SS OPDS), enjoined the general public to continue to go about their legitimate businesses with the assurance of adequate security.

“For those who decide to do it illegally, the JTF SS OPDS will stop at nothing to see to their total destruction,” Kabara said.

