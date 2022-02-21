JUST IN: DCP Kyari to remain in NDLEA custody till Feb 24, as court rejects his application

An attempt by detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari to regain freedom from custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been rejected by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The suspended ‘super cop’ is to remain in the custody of the anti- Drug agency till February 24, when his case will be heard, and determined.

Kyari, who was suspended as the head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police Force, is being detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged drug trafficking.

He was arrested on February 14, 2022, by the NDLEA which alleged that the “Super cop” belonged to a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

Earlier today, Kyari approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge his continued detention and prayed the court for his release on health ground.

Kyari, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, prayed to the court to compel the NDLEA to grant him bail on health ground, pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental right enforcement application.

In the ex-parte motion he filed through his lawyer, Mrs. P. O. Ikenna, he argued that he was being held “on the basis of a false allegation that was levelled against him”, while claiming to be suffering from diabetes and hypertension and needing urgent medical attention.

However, Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo in the brief ruling, refused to grant Kyari’s plea, rather, the judge ordered Kyari to put the Federal Government on notice of the existence of his suit against it.

“Upon studying the process of the Applicant and averments in support thereon, I am of the opinion that the Respondent should be put on notice”, the Judge held.

Justice Ekwo stressed that all averments and allegations made against the Federal Government are weighty hence, the court must give the government the opportunity to hear from it before taking any step.

According to the judge, Kyari is to remain in the custody of the anti- Drug agency till February 24, when his case will be heard, and determined.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

