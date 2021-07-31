 JUST IN: EFCC arrests Saraki over alleged corruption | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

JUST IN: EFCC arrests Saraki over alleged corruption

Published

23 mins ago

on

Saraki

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over alleged corruption, Premium Times reports.

Sources in the commission told the online newspaper on Saturday that the ex-Kwara State governor was detained over alleged theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

READ ALSO: ALLEGED MONEY LAUNDERING: EFCC arraigns Saraki’s cousin

Saraki, who was the Senate President from 2015 to 2019, has faced several corruption allegations including a false declaration of assets in the last few years.

The Supreme Court acquitted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain on the false assets declaration charges in June 2018.

