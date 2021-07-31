Politics
Why Saraki was arrested– EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday confirmed the arrest and detention of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the ex-Kwara State governor was invited for questioning over alleged corruption and money laundering.
He added that Saraki was currently in the commission’s custody for the continuation of interrogation.
Sources in the EFCC had earlier revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was arrested over alleged theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.
Saraki, who was the Senate President from 2015 to 2019, had faced several corruption allegations in the last few years.
However, he was acquitted on charges of false assets declaration by the Supreme Court in June 2018.
