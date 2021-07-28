Akeredolu’s Supreme Court victory validation of people’s mandate – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Ondo State governorship election as a validation of the people’s mandate.

The apex court had earlier on Wednesday upheld Governor Olkuwarotimi Akeredolu’s victory in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

But the governor narrowly escaped sack as three out of seven members of the Supreme Court’s panel nullified his candidacy in the election.

Sanwo-Olu was the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for the election.

The governor, who reacted to the ruling in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, congratulated Akeredolu, the APC national leadership, and party members in Ondo and across the country on the victory at the Supreme Court.

He said: “As democrats, we must submit ourselves to the tenets of democracy, which include post-election litigation.

“Today’s judgment has put paid to all insinuations and doubts about the resounding victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“I, therefore, call on all lovers of democracy, especially the people of Ondo State to come together for a continuation of good governance and the developmental process of Ondo, started by Governor Akeredolu from his first term of office.

”On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I congratulate my brother, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the Supreme Court.”

