Politics
Akeredolu’s victory in Supreme Court will brighten APC chances in future elections – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the Supreme Court.
The apex court had earlier on Wednesday upheld the governor’s victory in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.
In congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi AdesinaBuhari, the President urged the governor, and all elected officials to always put the people first in the consideration of their development programmes and projects.
He stressed that the popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would continue to depend on elected officials’ performance and acceptance by the people.
READ ALSO: Gov Akeredolu narrowly escapes sack as Supreme Court rules over his candidacy
Buhari commended Akeredolu for assiduously working for the development of the state “with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health, and security take priority.’’
The President noted that the Supreme Court judgment which was preceded by the governor’s victory in the Court of Appeal has “further bolsters the strength and reach of the APC, and its chances of consolidation in coming elections.’’
He, however, urged the opposition to sheathe the sword, work for the development of Ondo State, and wished the government and people of the state a prosperous future.
