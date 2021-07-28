Politics
EFCC quizzes ex-Nasarawa governor, Al-Makura, wife over alleged corruption
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, over alleged corruption.
A source at the commission confirmed the development to the journalists on Wednesday evening.
He said the couple were questioned by EFCC operatives at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa gov, Sule, denies rift with predecessor, Sen Al-Makura
However, the source did not give details of the allegation against the ex-governor.
Al-Makura was the Governor of Nasarawa State from 2011 to 2019.
He was elected the Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District in the Senate in 2019.
