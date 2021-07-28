EFCC quizzes ex-Nasarawa governor, Al-Makura, wife over alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, over alleged corruption.

A source at the commission confirmed the development to the journalists on Wednesday evening.

He said the couple were questioned by EFCC operatives at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

However, the source did not give details of the allegation against the ex-governor.

Al-Makura was the Governor of Nasarawa State from 2011 to 2019.

He was elected the Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District in the Senate in 2019.

