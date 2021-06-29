Politics
Saraki implores the youth to exercise power by registering for PVC
Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has implored Nigerians especially the youth to register en masse at the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise, for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Monday resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).
The INEC had announced the launch of the portal for the pre-registration of eligible Nigerians as it commences the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.
The commission explained that the portal is for eligible persons to register online before they complete the process at a designated physical centre.
Read also: Saraki counsels North-West govs on how to check insecurity
In his appeal to the youth via a video posted on his social media handles (@bukolasaraki) on Monday, Saraki said with 30 million unregistered voters, young Nigerians had the power to choose their leaders at all levels.
He wrote: “In 2019, 84 million Nigerians registered to vote. 51 percent were below 35 years old. However, on election day, only 29 million voters came out.
“With about 30 million unregistered young voters, clearly, the power is firmly in your hands,” Saraki said.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
