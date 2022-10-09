Kaduna pastors, Christians join Muslims to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birth

Over 30 Pastors in Kaduna State have joined their Muslim faithful to celebrate the 2022 Maulud which signifies the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The event which held at the main bowl of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on Saturday, also saw many Christians joining in the celebrations alongside the Muslims.

The Christian clergymen were led by Pastor Yohana Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in the state, while the Muslim clerics were led by

an Islamic scholar and Public Relations Officer of the Fityanul Islam of Nigeria, Sheikh Tukur Abdulsalam.

While addressing newsmen at the end of the celebration, Buru said the Maulud celebration provided the golden opportunity for both Muslim and Christian faiths to meet, interact, dialogue and exchange goodwill messages, which in turn, would foster peace and unity across the country.

“We want to find better ways of promoting peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance among the adherents of the different faiths.

“We must remember that we are created by one God, and we are the children of Adam and Eve, and we both have our holy scriptures (Bible and Qur’an) from One God which guided us on how to live in peace and harmony with each other,” Pastor Buru said.

“We Christian clerics are here to join in felicitating with our Muslim brothers just to find a better way of peaceful co-existence, and religious tolerance, among adherents of both faiths.

“Gatherings like this will help us understand ourselves better and will also help in bringing down daily bloodshed, banditry, kidnapping, is affecting the Northern region badly in terms of access to education, agriculture, economy, tourism, sport, entertainment and all sectors of human development,” he added.

