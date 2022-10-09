MURIC joins calls in appeal to National Assembly to ban BBNaija

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to the National Assembly (NASS) to give the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) powers to go after the reality television show, Big Brother Naija for the purpose of stopping nudity, in support of calls by Chief Segun Runsewe.

Runsewe is the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by the Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

“The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Segun Runsewe on Oct. 4 called on the National Assembly (NASS) to give his agency powers to go after BB Naija in order to stop nudity in the reality TV show.

“The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) supports Runsewe’s call and we see no reason why the NASS will hesitate to give him all necessary backing. Big Brother Naija’s reality TV show is the devil incarnate misleading Nigerian youth.

“MURIC has been consistent in its condemnation of BB Naija. We can recall two separate statements issued on the reality TV show. On July 12, 2019, we made a statement titled ‘Ban BB Naija,” Akintola said.

He added: “Again on Oct. 8, 2020, we issued another statement under the caption ‘MURIC Chides Ogun Governor Over BB Naija Gifts’.

Read also:MURIC charges forces to sustain offensive against terrorists, bandits

“That was when the governor gave a bungalow and N5 million cash to the winner of the reality TV show. We saw the governor’s action as idolising immorality and demonising discipline. We described his action as ‘disappointing, disgusting, misplaced and myopic.

“We call on the NASS to listen to Runsewe. It is the voice of reason. BB Naija is forcibly dragging our youths to a world of nudity, debauchery, and shamelessness. BB Naija constitutes a potent threat to every home. It is open rape of our cultures, values, and norms. BB Naija is luciferous.

“The NASS will have its name indelibly carved in letters of gold if it hearkens to the plea made by Runsewe. His appeal has revealed the weakness in our legal system. It has revealed that there are no extant laws powerful enough to stop romance and sex on our television channels. The time to give the law the teeth to bite is now.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now