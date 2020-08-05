Kano IPMAN orders members to sell petrol at N150

The Kano State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has ordered its members to sell fuel at N150 per litre.

The order was contained in a statement by the state chapter chairman, Bashir Danmallam on Wednesday.

According to Danmallam, the order became imperative following the new price modulation announced by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company.

It would be recalled that the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had announced an increase in its ex-depot price for petrol.

