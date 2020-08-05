BMO calls Sowore ‘Antichrist’, tells security agents not to take his revolution threat lightly

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), on Wednesday said the protest organised by the RevolutionNow group was another attempt by the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore to actualise his “desire for chaos and destabilisation.”

The BMO, a pro-Buhari group, therefore called on security agencies in the consider the protest allegedly targeted at corruption only a cover for a push for revolution.

Ripples Nigeria reported that scores of members of the RevolutionNow, who were on protests in parts of the country were arrested by security agents. Those arrested included Journalist Agba Jalingo and Olawale Bakare, a co-accused with Sowore in their treason trial occasioned by an earlier attempt at protesting against alleged bad governance.

In the statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO branded Sowore ‘antichrist’ and called on security agents and government prosecutors to take notice of the potential breach of Mr Sowore’s bail conditions.

It also recalled that one of the conditions for Sowore bail by the court was that he was not to attend or participate in any form of rallies or protests pending the determination of the charges against him.

READ ALSO: SERAP condemns arrest of #RevolutionNow protesters

“A protest by Sowore’s RevolutionNow Group is a protest by Sowore, albeit by proxy. He is the planner and it should be seen for the subterfuge that it is. The objectives of this sinister and dangerous group have not changed. What we have here is Sowore playing puppeteer over the protesters to do his bidding.

“We call on the prosecutors of Sowore’s matter, the DSS and the courts not to take this breach lightly”, the group said.

BMO also noted that the DSS had warned, a few weeks ago, that there were plans by some persons to destabilise the country, adding that that warning was not unconnected with the evil plans by Mr Sowore and his men to start an uprising in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions