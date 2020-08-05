N2bn libel suit against Sowore, three others for allegedly defaming Malami set for hearing September 30

A suit seeking damages to the tune of N2 billion against the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, Kabir Akingbolu, Sahara Reporters and Vanguard Media Limited, has been fixed to commence on September 30, 2020.

The suit, filed before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, is for fundamental rights enforcement.

Marked FHC/ABJ/CS/816/2020, the suit was filed by a group, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), which claimed to be acting for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

A hearing notice by the court mandated parties to file and serve relevant processes before the hearing date.

According to GICN, the respondents made some libellous publications against the person of Malami, which breached his fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Barrister Edward Omaha and Barrister Aham Akano, who filed the suit, prayed the court for a declaration that the alleged publications by the respondents on 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 18th July, 2020 “are traumatic, damaging and defamatory to Alhaji Abubakar Malaml (SAN) and therefore tantamount to violation of his fundamental rights to dignity of human person, private and family life as well as Integrity.”

The group also prayed the court to order the respondents to retract the alleged libellous publications, tender an apology and pay N2 billion as damages to Malami.

