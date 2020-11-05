Mechanic docked in court for bitting off wife’s three fingers

A 45-year-old mechanic, Amusu Olajide, has been remanded in police custody for biting off his wife’s three fingers.

Mr Olajide pleaded guilty in a Magistrates’ court in Gwagwalada, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

The police charged Olajide with two counts of criminal force and assault and causing grievous hurt.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim ordered that Olajide be remanded until the victim is discharged from the hospital.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Nov. 18.

