Latest Metro

Mechanic docked in court for bitting off wife’s three fingers

November 5, 2020
Nigerian man sues Canadian govt
By Ripples Nigeria

A 45-year-old mechanic, Amusu Olajide, has been remanded in police custody for biting off his wife’s three fingers.

Mr Olajide pleaded guilty in a Magistrates’ court in Gwagwalada, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

Read also: Police declare cultist wanted over auto mechanic’s death in Ogun

The police charged Olajide with two counts of criminal force and assault and causing grievous hurt.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim ordered that Olajide be remanded until the victim is discharged from the hospital.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Nov. 18.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */