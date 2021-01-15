‘Mobilise varsities, research institutes to find solution to COVID-19,’ ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday urged the Federal Government to mobilise universities and research institutes to find lasting solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of ASUU, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Dr. Dipo Akomolafe, who made the call during a chat with journalists at the university, urged the federal government to provide funds for universities and research institutes and challenge them to find the solution to COVID-19.

He said: “If our universities and research institutes are mobilised and encouraged by the federal government, they will find the solution to the scourge of COVID-19.”

The varsity don said the closure of schools was not the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the government to put in place necessary facilities in schools to enable them function safely.

Akomolafe added: “From the presentation of government so far, most deaths recorded from COVID-19 were from the ages of 60 above and the range of youths was not much. So the closure of schools over COVID-19 is not the option.

“The government should provide necessary facilities in schools to enable them to function safely and enforce its preventive measures to guide against the spread of the virus.”

