Nigeria to receive 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March – Health minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday Nigeria would receive 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March.

The minister, who disclosed this in a statement, however, did not mention the brand of vaccine that would supply the 10 million doses to Nigerians.

But he said the doses would add to 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expected from Pfizer.

The Federal Government had said last year that the country would receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines early this year.

Nigeria has the highest COVID-19 burden in West Africa with 105, 478 confirmed cases and 1,405 fatalities.

In the country, Lagos remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic with 38, 549 confirmed cases and 266 deaths caused by complications arising from infection by the virus.

