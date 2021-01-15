Lazio dominate one-sided Rome derby, thrash AS Roma 3-0

Lazio Roma put up a dominant show against city rivals AS Roma in a one-sided derby that saw them seal a 3-0 victory.
The home side, who had Manuel Lazzari torture Roma defenders, won the game with Ciro Immobile scoring the opener followed by a brace from Luis Alberto.
With the win, Lazio climbed above Sassuola to seventh in the Serie A table, sitting just two points behind fourth-place Juventus.
AS Roma, who have won 10 matches in the league this season and have picked up four draws, stay on third spot, six points behind leaders AC Milan.
