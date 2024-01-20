Mushin Flyover Construction: Lagos govt closes streets for six weeks

Commuters in the Mushin area of Lagos State are advised to plan their routes carefully, as two major streets will be closed and traffic diverted for six weeks starting Friday, January 19th, 2024.

This temporary closure is necessary for the ongoing construction of the Mushin Flyover Bridge, a key component of the Lagos Mass Rail Transit Project’s Red Line.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed the closures on Friday. Kayode and Ogunmokun Streets will be directly affected, with traffic diverted to alternative routes until the construction phase is completed on February 29th, 2024.

According to Osiyemi, “The diversion will affect the following areas and alternative routes provided; Motorists on Kayode street moving towards Mushin will be diverted to Ikorodu road towards Jibowu onward Moshalashi (Empire) to connect Agege motor road for their desired destinations.

“Alternatively, motorists from Majolate Street (Kayode junction) can connect Matanmi Street onward Giwa Street enroute Ayonuga Street for their desired destinations.

“Motorists on Olateju Street will be diverted to Coker street to link Agege motor road to continue their journeys.

“Motorists on Ijaye, Ogunsanya and Awoyejo Streets are to connect Adedoja street to link Alhaji Lasisi for their desired destinations.”

Osiyemi urged motorists to note that: The following streets will be cordoned off from entering Kayode Street; “Ago-Owu, Adeniyi Streets and Lawanson Crescent.”

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed to manage traffic flow and assist motorists during the closure period. Signage and information boards will be placed at strategic locations to guide drivers.

The construction of the Mushin Flyover Bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity within the area.

