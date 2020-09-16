N150m boost for grassroots basketball as NBBF partners Total

Grassroots Basketball in Nigeria has received a financial boost to the tune of N150m as the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) seals partnership with Total.

The five-year partnership deal, which will run between 2020 and 2025, is for the sponsorship of the Men’s Divisions One and Two leagues.

Each division is to get N15m annually, according to a statement by the basketball ruling body.

“Being satisfied with the concept and organization of the leagues in the past two years, we are very elated that Total E&P Nigeria Limited has now committed to extend their sponsorship arrangement with the NBBF for both competitions under the same framework for another 5 years,” said NBBF President, Musa Kida at an event on Tuesday.

“It is also on record that Total contributed to D’Tigers becoming the first country in the world to qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China after which Nigeria hosted two windows during the qualifiers.”

Kida went on to promise that the federation will show commitment in playing its part in enhancing the success of the mutually beneficial partnership.

Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare, who was also at the event, termed the partnership as “transformational,” adding that it is in line with Government’s plan for sports development

“I must state here that Government is more than ever determined to provide a conducive atmosphere to stimulate corporate involvement in Sports development in the Country,” he added.

