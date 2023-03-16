Naira Watch
Naira reverses gain, depreciates against US dollar at unofficial markets
On Wednesday, the Naira experienced a depreciation against the US dollar at the unofficial market but closed stronger at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.
At the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) , the value of the local currency fell against the greenback by N2 to sell at N755/$1 compared with N753/$1 of the previous session.
While in the parallel market another unofficial market, the domestic currency depreciated against the American currency yesterday by N2 to close at N747/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s closing price of N745/$1.
READ ALSO:Nigeria loses N20tn to CBN’s naira policy
However, at the official market, FMDQ securities reports that the local currency appreciated against the Dollar by 33 Kobo or 0.07 per cent in the midweek session to settle at N461.09/$1 compared with Tuesday’s exchange rate of N461.42/$1.
Daily turnover rose to $142.25 million from the $113.44 million achieved in the previous trading session, indicating an increase in the FX trades by 25.40 per cent or $28.81 million.
For the interbank segment, the Naira was flat against the British Pound Sterling and the Euro during the trading session at N561.67/£1 and N494.65/€1, respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...