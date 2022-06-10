NGX: Investors pocket N16.51bn despite losses in MRS, Oando

The Nigerian stock market rebounded slightly on Friday, appreciating by 0.05 percent to close trading with N28.68 trillion.

Friday’s equity capitalization was N16.51 billion higher than the N28.66 trillion posted the previous day.

The All-Share Index was up by 30.65 basis points to rise from 53,170.73 to 53,201.38 today.

Data showed 4,584 deals were sealed on Friday after investors exchanged 273.24 million shares worth N2.64 billion.

This fell short of the 318.41 million shares worth N3.33 billion traded by investors in 4,345 deals on Thursday.

Fidson led the gainers with N1.05 gain to move from N10.95kobo to N12 per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 9.09 percent to move from N0.33kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Courtville’s share was up by 8.51 percent to end trading with N0.51kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained 7.78 percent to close at N0.97kobo from N0.90kobo per share.

FCMB’s share appreciated by N0.25kobo to rise from N3.25kobo to N3.50kobo per share.

MRS topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.60kobo to drop from N16.40kobo to N14.80kobo per share.

TIP’s share dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.40kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

Learn Africa lost 4 percent to end trading with N2.16kobo from N2.25kobo per share.

Oando’s share dropped from N6.20kobo to N6 per share after losing N0.20kobo of its share value during trading.

AIICO lost 2.94 percent to drop from N0.68kobo to N0.66kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 103.42 million shares valued at N144.32 million.

GTCO followed with 17.88 million shares valued at N393.92 million.

FCMB traded 17.46 million shares worth N61.12 million.

FBN Holdings sold 15.72 million shares worth N160.78 million, while Zenith Bank traded 14.74 million valued at N336.83 million.

