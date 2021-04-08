Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenge



Nigerian innovation centre, PREMIER Hub, has launched the third edition of the I-startup Southwest 3.0 and the first edition of the Lagos startup challenge.

The new incubation programs are backed by the National Social Investment Programme under the Office of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

According to reports, the scheme seeks to empower startups looking to pursue their dreams and contribute towards building sustainable businesses and creating more jobs.

The 12-week incubation programs will engage selected startups with physical & virtual activities including training and mentorship by experienced facilitators and founders from different industries.

These startups will also receive equity funding, business advisory services, access to network & pitch to Investors, as well as free and discounted services, amongst other benefits.

Having completed two cohorts of the I-Startup Southwest program, Premier Hub seeks to plug into the identified gaps within the enterprise space and seeks innovative solutions in Manufacturing, Education, ICT, Agriculture, Health and Governance sectors.

2. Absa introduces internal cloud computing skills incubator



ICT company, Absa Group, has introduced an internal cloud computing skills incubator which comes in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The cloud computing skills incubator aims to enhance Absa’s cloud computing skills across its operations in Africa.

In an official press statement, Andrew Baker, Absa Group Chief Technology Officer explains that by migrating to the club, companies can completely cut the costs of building and managing on-site data centres.

He said: “Cloud is rapidly becoming the norm for large companies, a trend that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted a step-change in digital solutions.

“Using cloud allows us to store much more data cost-efficiently, compared with physical data centres. Cloud has already improved our ability to manage and access data and will enable us to bring products to market faster.”

According to reports issued by World Wide Worx’s ‘Cloud in Africa 2020’, 84% of African organisations surveyed believe that cloud computing is a cost-effective solution.

3. Kenya’s Koa launches offering to digitise asset management industry



Towards giving users the ability to save and invest their money in local mutual funds from their phones, Kenyan fintech startup Koa has launched a mobile app that aims to digitise the asset management industry.

Founded in September by Alexis Roman and Delila Kidanu, Koa is currently in beta testing with a group of users, validating its initial hypotheses and customer demand.

Recall that Koa raised a pre-seed funding round late last year, and has recently been selected for the latest Catalyst Fund programme.

According to media reports, this is Koa’s way of looking to disrupt the savings and investments market in East Africa.

The Koa company has been looking to address gaps within the financial service sector with the support of Catalyst Fund.

