Nigerian govt appoints 37-member committee to decide new national minimum wage

In a bid to tackle the ongoing debate surrounding the national minimum wage, the Federal Government has established a 37-member Tripartite Committee tasked with recommending a revised wage floor for the country.

The planned inauguration of the Committee is sequel to the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

This was according to a statement on Sunday by Segun Imohiosen for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The inauguration is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 by 12 noon at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja.

This initiative follows growing calls for adjustments to the current minimum wage, which was last revised in 2019, amid rising living costs and diminishing purchasing power.

The committee comprises representatives from government, labor unions, and employers’ organizations, reflecting the tripartite nature of wage negotiations in Nigeria. The inclusion of stakeholders from all sides aims to ensure a balanced and inclusive process that addresses the concerns of both workers and businesses.

The need for a revised minimum wage has gained significant traction in recent months, with labor unions leading the charge. They argue that the current wage floor of N30,000 is no longer sufficient to meet the basic needs of Nigerian workers, given the significant rise in the cost of living.

The Committee under the Chairmanship of former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Bukar Aji, which cut across Federal Government, State Government, Private Sector and the Organised Labour are as follows:

From the Federal Government, the members include Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Representing Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment); Mr. Wale Edun, Hon. Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Hon. Minister of Budget Economic Planning; Dr. (Mrs) Yemi Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, GSO. OSGF and Ekpo Nta, Esq, Chairman/CEO, NSIWC – Member/Secretary.

Also from the State Government, Alh. Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor, Niger State- representative from North Central; Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State- representative from North East; Alh. Umar Dikko Radda, Governor Katsina State- representative from North West; Prof. Charles Soludo, Governor, Anambra State- representative from the South East; Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Governor, Osun State- representative from South West; Mr. Otu Bassey Edet, Governor, Cross River State- representative from South West.

From the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA)- Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA; Mr. Chuma Nwankwo; Mr. Thompson Akpabio with also members from the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) include Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole, National President; Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Rabiu, National Vice President and Chief Humphrey Ngonadi (NPOM), National Life President.

The membership from the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME) are Dr. Abdulrashid Yerima, President & Chairman of Council; Hon. Theophilus Nnorom Okwuchukwu, Private Sector representative; Dr. Muhammed Nura Bello, Zonal Vice President, North West and also from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are Mrs. Grace Omo-Lamai, Human Resource Director, Nigerian Breweries; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, mni, Director-General, MAN; Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Managing Director, Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

From the organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero, President, NLC; Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, mni; Comrade Prince Adeyanju Adewale; Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji; Comrade Benjamin Anthony and Prof. Theophilius Ndukuba.

Also, membership from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) include Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo, President, TUC; Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, PhD, Deputy President I, TUC; Comrade Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, Deputy President II; Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, Deputy President. III; Comrade Nuhu A. Toro, Secretary-General and Comrade Hafusatu Shuaib, Chairperson Women Comm.

