Gov Diri sets up committee on new minimum wage for Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has set up a committee to work out modalities for the implementation of a new minimum wage for workers in the state’s civil service.

The committee is headed by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei.

Other members of the committee are the Head of Service, Mrs. Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, the Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, his Labour, Productivity and Employment counterpart, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr. Peter Akpe.

The committee is expected to submit its report at the end of this month.

Diri, who announced this at this year’s Workers Day celebration in Yenagoa on Wednesday, said his administration would implement a new minimum wage once the committee submitted its report.

He added that the state workers always have emoluments as their federal counterparts.

The governor stressed that the welfare of workers has always been a top priority of his administration as attested to by the numerous worker-friendly policies he initiated.

He equally promised to build a new befitting secretariat complex for civil servants to accommodate the increasing workforce.

The governor also approved an annual step increment for civil servants, the release of funds for the completion of the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Diri said: “The committee is to immediately look into what the Federal Government has done on the proposed minimum wage and see the possibility of domesticating it in Bayelsa.

“It is given until the end of May to submit its report.

“My dear workers of Bayelsa, you have done so well. You know that you are the engine room of this government. We have succeeded because you have done so well. We receive commendations everywhere we go.

“In terms of infrastructure, human capacity building, and other sectors, we have done well. I say you should continue to keep it up.”

