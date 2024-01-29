Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom, fate of others unknown

The chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji, who was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway last Thursday has regained his freedom.

The Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, who announced the release of Aivoji in a short statement issued on Monday morning, said he had reunited with his family and is undergoing intensive medical checkup.

In the short statement, Amode said:

“Lagos State PDP Chairman released by the kidnappers.

Hon Philip Olabode Aivoji the Lagos State PDP Chairman is free at last after 4days in the kidnappers’ den.

READ ALSO:Gunmen abduct Lagos PDP chairman

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercies was visible all the way.

“Thank you all for your concerns and prayers.”

Aivoji was abducted alongside some other party chieftains at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and held in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mention however was not made about the others who were kidnapped along with Alvoli.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now