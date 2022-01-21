Nigerian students vow to resist fuel subsidy removal

Nigerian students under the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) are not in support of the Nigerian government’s plan to remove fuel subsidy later this year.

Ripples Nigeria earlier on Friday reported that the National Executive Council (NEC) had agreed to only take a decision on the removal of subsidy on petroleum products in June when provisions made for its payment in the 2022 budget must have expired

The association has warned the Federal Government to not go ahead with the plan which would definitely lead to increase in price of petroleum products in the country.

In a statement issued by the Zone D Coordinator, Comrade Fiyinfoluwa Tegbe and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Emmanuel Esiegbe, respectively, the association said the removal of subsidy is nothing but an attempt to further oppress the Nigerian masses.

In the statement titled: ‘Hike in fuel price: A scar we battle so hard to endure”, NANS decried that the government was adding to the suffering of the Nigerian people instead of fulfilling its promise of alleviating the suffering.

“It is a great disappointment that the government we submit our rights of governing us to in return for better security and welfare have become a big disappointment such that it is more interested in adding more to the suffering of the people,” read the statement

“It is our hope that the federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari, would listen to the voice of reason and drop the idea of going ahead with removing fuel subsidy, however we are more than prepared to resist the unjust policy in the interest of not only the generality of Nigerian students but the entire populace of the country.”

