News
SocialMediaTrends: #JusticeForHanifa – Nigerians react to killing of five-year-old Kano pupil
The murder of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar has continued to trigger outrage across social media where the #JusticeForHanifa hashtag has been trending.
According to the suspect, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, who happened to be her school proprietor and teacher, the victim was kidnapped and killed despite his receipt of a N6million ransom from her parents.
The 30-year-old further confessed to poisoning the girl upon realising that she had recognized him.
He then dismembered her remains and buried them in a shallow grave within the school premises in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa local government area of Kano State.
“I bought the poison 100 naira. I buried her in the school. Let me clear this doubt. People are thinking that it has to do with ritual, this is not rituals. I buried her inside the school simply because I was not able to find any secure place to dig a hole,” the suspect told journalists
Viral videos of the child’s remains being exhumed from the shallow grave where she was supposedly buried have sparked angry reactions from Nigerians.
The Spokesperson of the Kano State police, Abdullahi Kiyawa in a statement on Thursday said the duo of Abdulmalik and Hashim Isyaku have been arrested and confessed to committing the crime.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Are we a joke to you?’ – Nigerians drag Tinubu over promise to pay WAEC fees
The police added that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.
Nigerians have described the act as both barbaric and inhumane and are demanding justice for the deceased.
See reactions below:
As much as I would love for her to rest in peace, I wish she'd cry out & seize the peace of her murderers, drive them crazy until they're eaten by vultures and wild animals.
Words can't describe the sadness in my heart! 🥺
I'm so sorry Hanifa! 💔 #JusticeForHanifa pic.twitter.com/B5l44KVm19
— Kriztabel (@kriztabella) January 21, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...