SocialMediaTrends: #JusticeForHanifa – Nigerians react to killing of five-year-old Kano pupil

The murder of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar has continued to trigger outrage across social media where the #JusticeForHanifa hashtag has been trending.

According to the suspect, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, who happened to be her school proprietor and teacher, the victim was kidnapped and killed despite his receipt of a N6million ransom from her parents.

The 30-year-old further confessed to poisoning the girl upon realising that she had recognized him.

He then dismembered her remains and buried them in a shallow grave within the school premises in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa local government area of Kano State.

“I bought the poison 100 naira. I buried her in the school. Let me clear this doubt. People are thinking that it has to do with ritual, this is not rituals. I buried her inside the school simply because I was not able to find any secure place to dig a hole,” the suspect told journalists

Viral videos of the child’s remains being exhumed from the shallow grave where she was supposedly buried have sparked angry reactions from Nigerians.

The Spokesperson of the Kano State police, Abdullahi Kiyawa in a statement on Thursday said the duo of Abdulmalik and Hashim Isyaku have been arrested and confessed to committing the crime.

The police added that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Nigerians have described the act as both barbaric and inhumane and are demanding justice for the deceased.

See reactions below:

As much as I would love for her to rest in peace, I wish she'd cry out & seize the peace of her murderers, drive them crazy until they're eaten by vultures and wild animals. Words can't describe the sadness in my heart! 🥺

I'm so sorry Hanifa! 💔 #JusticeForHanifa pic.twitter.com/B5l44KVm19 — Kriztabel (@kriztabella) January 21, 2022

