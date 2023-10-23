Tech
Nigeria’s agritech startup, Greenbles, Dangote, Honeywell shortlisted for Franco-Nigerian Business Awards
A Nigerian youth-led agritech startup with base in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State, Greenbles Agritech, has been shortlisted for the 2023 Franco-Nigerian Business Awards.
The nomination is expected to draw the attention of the public to the significance of agritech in Nigeria’s evolving business landscape.
In a statement shared on social media on Monday, October 23, 2023, Saeed Oshin, the Chief Operating Officer of Greenbles Agritech, acknowledged that the nomination would go a long way to inspire the Greenbles team.
“We feel proud to have made the nomination list of the 2023 Franco-Nigerian Awards. This is particularly special to us because we are featuring alongside big industry players such as Dangote and Honeywell,” the statement reads in part.
The Franco-Nigerian Business Awards, is an event that celebrates the contributions of companies to the development of both the French and Nigerian economies.
Agriculture, which is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, currently employs a significant portion of the population and contributes substantially to the country’s GDP.
Despite agriculture’s role in the development of the country, the sector faces numerous challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, inefficient supply chains, and limited access to technology.
Ripples Nigeria understands that Agritech startups like Greenbles are stepping up to address these challenges by leveraging technology to increase agricultural productivity and improve food security.
Since its inception in 2016, Greenbles Agritech has continued to gain recognition for its innovative solutions, which include digital tools for farmers, data-driven crop management, and sustainable farming practices.
Speaking on the need for more public endorsement for agritech startups and businesses, Saeed said: “The agritech niche needs more endorsements, and, we believe that this nomination is coming at the right time when we are scaling our operations across the country.”
