Tech
Nigeria’s BrandmyDP hits milestone with custom solution for schools
A Nigerian design-as-a-service (DaaS) startup, BrandmyDP, has crossed a new milestone after deploying its design custom solution for some leading secondary schools in Nigeria.
The Founder of BrandmyDP, Tunde Moses Aguda, disclosed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.
He said about 285,000 custom images had been generated on the platform, 47, 000 higher than the 237,000 images recorded in November 2022.
He said: “We presently have processed almost 285,000 branded display pictures since late June 2022 when we started our Beta Mode.
“Thank you to BBHS, ExMays, FEGO, and a couple of users that I want to respect their privacy for taking us this far in 2023.”
The startup, launched into Beta in June 2022, offers custom design services for users looking to do more with Display Pictures.
The startup offers users the ability to turn their display pictures into powerful marketing, awareness, and campaign tools that engage audiences and promote brands.
Some of the schools that deployed the BrandmyDP custom service to celebrate their anniversary include Mayflower School, Ikenne (67), Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta (100), St. Teresa’s College, Ibadan (90) and Federal Government College, Odogbolu (50).
