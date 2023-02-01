Nigeria’s BrandmyDP hits milestone with custom solution for schools

A Nigerian design-as-a-service (DaaS) startup, BrandmyDP, has crossed a new milestone after deploying its design custom solution for some leading secondary schools in Nigeria.

The Founder of BrandmyDP, Tunde Moses Aguda, disclosed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

He said about 285,000 custom images had been generated on the platform, 47, 000 higher than the 237,000 images recorded in November 2022.

He said: “We presently have processed almost 285,000 branded display pictures since late June 2022 when we started our Beta Mode.

“Thank you to BBHS, ExMays, FEGO, and a couple of users that I want to respect their privacy for taking us this far in 2023.”

READ ALSO: Jack Ma-backed startup, Releaf, secures additional $3.3m funding. 2 other stories and a trivia

The startup, launched into Beta in June 2022, offers custom design services for users looking to do more with Display Pictures.

The startup offers users the ability to turn their display pictures into powerful marketing, awareness, and campaign tools that engage audiences and promote brands.

Some of the schools that deployed the BrandmyDP custom service to celebrate their anniversary include Mayflower School, Ikenne (67), Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta (100), St. Teresa’s College, Ibadan (90) and Federal Government College, Odogbolu (50).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now