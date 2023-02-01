Egypt’s MNT-Halan secures $400M in new raiser. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Egypt’s MNT-Halan secures $400M in new raiser

Egyptian fintech startup, MNT-Halan, has secured $400 million in equity and debt financing.

The digital bank, which was created to bank the unbanked, confirmed the funding in a statement on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the investment included $140 million from two recent securitized bond issuances and $260 million in equity financing.

Playing in both finance and e-commerce ecosystem, the company said it seeks to continue to serve underbanked and unbanked customers in the North African country.

About $200 million of the equity came from Chimera Investments, a company in Abu Dhabi.

“We are thrilled to be part of Egypt’s greatest fintech success story,” said Seif Fikry, CEO of Chimera Abu Dhabi, in a statement.

MNT-Halan says the investments “demonstrate continued confidence in its value proposition, management team, and superior technology.”

Tech Trivia: What is another name for a portable computer?

A. Desktop

B. Tabletop

C. Laptop

D. Palmtop

Answer: see the end of post

2. OpenAI launches tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has developed a method to determine whether a text was produced by a human or AI-generated, including from ChatGPT.

Read also:

The company revealed the development in a release on Wednesday.

The new tool comes barely two months after ChatGPT caught public attention.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Chinese search giant, Baidu Inc., announced its intent to launch a new app to rival the American-owned AI tool.

“In our evaluations on a ‘challenge set’ of English texts, our classifier correctly identifies 26% of AI-written text (true positives) as ‘likely AI-written,’ while incorrectly labeling human-written text as AI-written 9% of the time (false positives),” OpenAI wrote.

The new OpenAI Text Classifier will, however, only function on content with at least 1,000 characters long, or 150–250 words.

3. Emerge partners Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages on new solar project

Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages, Coca-bottler Cola’s distributor in the UAE, has struck an agreement with Emerge, a joint venture (JV) between Masdar of the UAE and EDF of France on a new solar project.

Mohamed Akeel, Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages, confirmed the partnership in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the partnership is expected to birth a 1.8-megawatt (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant for its Al Ain facility.

“Our agreement with Emerge will allow us to reach yet another sustainability milestone – a big aspect of which is the integration of more renewable energy into our operations,” Akeel said.

For the 1.8-megawatt peak (MWp) project, Emerge will offer a complete turnkey solution, taking care of the design, procurement, building, operation, and maintenance of the plant for 25 years.



Trivia Answer: Laptop

Laptop computers, also known as notebooks, are portable computers you can take with you and use in different environments. They include a screen, keyboard, and a trackpad or trackball, which serves as the mouse

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now