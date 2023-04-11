Alibaba unveils model to rival ChatGPT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has announced on Tuesday the launch of Tongyi Qianwen, a large language model powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to rival ChatGPT.

According to Alibaba, the idea of the new product is to integrate Tongyi Qianwen into all of its business applications in the near future.

The company is expected to roll out the feature starting with DingTalk, the company’s workplace messaging app, where it can be used to summarize meeting notes, write emails, and draft business proposals.

In addition, Tongyi Qianwen will be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba’s voice assistant.

“We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all sectors have started to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game,” said CEO Daniel Zhang in a statement.

READ ALSO:E-Commerce giant, Alibaba, fires 10 staff for leaking details of sexual assault

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the announcement has been followed by a 3% rise in Alibaba’s shares during morning trade.

Alibaba Cloud also has plans to make Tongyi Qianwen available to its clients, allowing them to build their own customized large language models using the platform.

The global interest in generative AI, which leverages past data to create new content, has surged following the release of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s chatbot sensation, ChatGPT, late last year.

Other companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Baidu Inc have also promoted their AI models and introduced similar chatbots.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now