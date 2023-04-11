Tech
Alibaba unveils model to rival ChatGPT
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has announced on Tuesday the launch of Tongyi Qianwen, a large language model powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to rival ChatGPT.
According to Alibaba, the idea of the new product is to integrate Tongyi Qianwen into all of its business applications in the near future.
The company is expected to roll out the feature starting with DingTalk, the company’s workplace messaging app, where it can be used to summarize meeting notes, write emails, and draft business proposals.
In addition, Tongyi Qianwen will be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba’s voice assistant.
“We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all sectors have started to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game,” said CEO Daniel Zhang in a statement.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the announcement has been followed by a 3% rise in Alibaba’s shares during morning trade.
Alibaba Cloud also has plans to make Tongyi Qianwen available to its clients, allowing them to build their own customized large language models using the platform.
The global interest in generative AI, which leverages past data to create new content, has surged following the release of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s chatbot sensation, ChatGPT, late last year.
Other companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Baidu Inc have also promoted their AI models and introduced similar chatbots.
