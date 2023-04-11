Former CEO, others sue Twitter

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, along with two other former executives, Vijaya Gadde and Ned Segal, are suing Elon Musk-owned social media platform for over $1 million in unpaid personal legal expenses.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware chancery court, alleges that Twitter has refused to cover the legal bills incurred by the trio in responding to lawsuits and investigations related to their former positions at the company.

According to sources privy to the suit, the legal expenses include costs associated with an investigation by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that, though it is unclear what the probes were related to or that they are ongoing, Agrawal and Segal have said they incurred legal expenses in relation to inquiries by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2022 during an investigation to ascertain whether Musk breached securities regulations.

The new suit adds to a long list the company has been facing amongst other financial challenges, including advertisers pulling back spending and $1.5 billion of annual interest payments on $13 billion of debt used to fund the acquisition.

Twitter is not the only tech giant facing legal challenges from former employees as others including Apple, Google, and Facebook, have also been dragged to court by former employees over various issues, such as wrongful termination, discrimination, and harassment.

A former Apple engineer filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that he was wrongfully terminated after raising concerns about the company’s environmental practices.

Also, a former Google employee filed a lawsuit claiming that she was discriminated against and retaliated against for speaking out against discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

Lawsuits against tech companies by former employees serve as a reminder of the legal challenges that arise in the fast-paced and competitive tech industry.

