China-owned Baidu files lawsuits against Apple. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. China-owned Baidu files lawsuits against Apple

Chinese search engine giant, Baidu, has filed lawsuits against Apple and app developers over fake Ernie bot apps.

Baidu said in a statement on Monday that it had lodged the lawsuits in Beijing Haidian People’s Court.

Ernie bot, launched last month, is the company’s artificial intelligence that has been touted as China’s closest answer to the U.S.-developed chatbot, ChatGPT.

The Chinese giant claimed it had sued the developers behind the counterfeit applications of its Ernie bot and the Apple company.

“Until our company’s official announcement, any Ernie app you see from App Store or other stores are fake,” it said.

2. PwC India partners actyv.ai to digitize supply chain ecosystems

actyv.ai and PwC India has announced a strategic partnership to digitize and scale supply chain ecosystems

Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader – Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India, confirmed the partnership in a media release on Monday.

actyv.ai, which is a Singapore-headquartered tech company, bills itself as a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded finance space.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that with access to embedded financial and insurance products, the company will concentrate on utilizing PwC India’s expertise in supply chain transformation and leveraging the potential of artificial intelligence to deliver development prospects.

Commenting on the development, Belgavi said: “PwC is recognised for its high-quality consulting, digital transformation strategy, and customer success.

“As part of this strategic partnership, PwC will enable actyv.ai to reach out to enterprises globally to deliver technology solutions, implementation and support. We are delighted to partner with PwC India.”

Belgavi added that the platform’s embedded finance technology would make it easier for businesses and their partners to access ethical and sustainable money, ensuring both parties experience growth.

3. Emirates Telecom Group set to buy $400 million stake in ride-hailing Careem’s Super App

United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Telecom Group e&, is set to buy a $400 million stake in ride-hailing Careem’s SuperApp.

The e& company disclosed this in a statement on Monday as seen by Ripples Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the superapp was developed by Careem, the Middle Eastern subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., and would be managed by Careem founders Mudassir Sheikha and Magnus Olsson.

e& formerly known as Etisalat Group said that the ride-hailing business would be separated from the Careem Super App business and would be fully owned by Uber, but will still be available on the super app.

In June of last year, Etisalat changed its name to e& as part of a new plan to establish itself as a leading global technology and investment conglomerate.

By Kayode Hamsat

