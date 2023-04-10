Tech
Tech-backed HR startup, Xobin, unveils AI feature to aid talent assessment
Tech-backed HR startup, Xobin, has announced unveiling a new AI feature to aid talent assessment online.
Xobin CEO, Guruprakash Sivabalan, made the announcement on Monday in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria.
Named: “AI Evaluation,” the advanced generative AI based solution, according to Xobin, is smarter answer assessment feature that “can automatically rate the correctness of any text based or video answer.”
Designed to save organizations valuable time and resources that would otherwise be spent on manual evaluation and grading, the Xobin technology improves the talent shortlisting process, which is a critical step in the recruitment process.
Read also:Scalo Technologies to invest $100M in Mena startups. 2 other stories and a trivia
Commenting on how it works, Sivabalan, in the press release noted that Xobin can collect video answers from candidates in the form of Automated Interviews and transcribe them to text using AI.
The CEO added that the AI Evaluation feature could impact the recruitment process in several ways including Improved Efficiency, Reduced Bias,
Cost Savings, amongst others.
The India-based startup, which specializes in helping organizations find best talents, has processed over 1.5 Million candidates in the last 1 year.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...