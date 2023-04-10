Tech-backed HR startup, Xobin, unveils AI feature to aid talent assessment

Tech-backed HR startup, Xobin, has announced unveiling a new AI feature to aid talent assessment online.

Xobin CEO, Guruprakash Sivabalan, made the announcement on Monday in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria.

Named: “AI Evaluation,” the advanced generative AI based solution, according to Xobin, is smarter answer assessment feature that “can automatically rate the correctness of any text based or video answer.”

Designed to save organizations valuable time and resources that would otherwise be spent on manual evaluation and grading, the Xobin technology improves the talent shortlisting process, which is a critical step in the recruitment process.

Read also:Scalo Technologies to invest $100M in Mena startups. 2 other stories and a trivia

Commenting on how it works, Sivabalan, in the press release noted that Xobin can collect video answers from candidates in the form of Automated Interviews and transcribe them to text using AI.

The CEO added that the AI Evaluation feature could impact the recruitment process in several ways including Improved Efficiency, Reduced Bias,

Cost Savings, amongst others.

The India-based startup, which specializes in helping organizations find best talents, has processed over 1.5 Million candidates in the last 1 year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now