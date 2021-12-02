Nigeria’s Octamile closes $500k pre-seed. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Octamile closes $500k pre-seed

Exiting stealth mode, Nigeria’s Octamile has announced coming out of stealth mode with US$500,000 in pre-seed funding.

Octamile is an insurtech company enabling insurance and non-insurance businesses to protect African consumers from financial loss.

According to sources familiar with the startup, Octamile solution enables non-insurance businesses to offer insurance as a feature in their pre-existing products.

In addition, the startup offers insurance providers the data and technology necessary to improve customer experience, reduce administrative costs and optimise the profitability of their insurance portfolio.

Prior to the new raiser, the startup has been in stealth mode.

The US$500,000 pre-seed funding round was led by EchoVC Partners, with participation from Fiat Ventures, Kesho VC, Trade X, Verraki Partners, Dale Mathias, Kyle Daley, and other local and international angels.

2. OfferZen secures $5.1m Series A funding for European growth

South African tech talent marketplace OfferZen has secured a EUR4.5 million (US$5.1 million) Series A funding round.

The development comes as the startup looks to deepen its expansion into European markets.

OfferZen was founded in 2015 and launched in 2016.

Cape Town-based, the startup helps tech companies like Luno, Absa, MMI Holdings, Takealot, WeTransfer, Adyen and Catawiki hire from a community of over 100 000 software makers.

5 years later, the startup claimed to have grown to become the leading tech talent marketplace in South Africa.

In 2020, the startup expanded to the Netherlands after acquiring TryCatch, a recruitment tech startup based in Amsterdam.

Trivia Answer: Webhook

A webhook is an event notification transmitted via HTTP, the same protocol used for transferring webpage data.

It is typically sent as a POST request, which contains data that is “posted” to a specific URL. The URL defines the location of a script, which processes the data in the POST request.

