Nigerian mobility startup, ShapShap, secures undisclosed investment. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigerian logistics startup, ShapShap, secures undisclosed investment

Nigerian logistics startup, ShapShap, has announced securing an undisclosed investment from Germany-based VC firm GreenTec Capital Partners.

The investment is a part of a peer made by the VC involving ShapShap and another inter-city transport company, T40.

Before investing in ShapShap, GreenTec has invested in a host of African startups, including Kenyan AI startup SuperFluid Labs, and Nigerian logistics startup Parcel-it.

Other startups the VC has invested also include Kenyan insurtech platform Bismart, Ivory Coast-based waste management startup Coliba, Kenyan logistics platform Amitruck, and Nigerian e-commerce startup Pricepally.

Speaking on the investment, Erick Yong, GreenTec Capital CEO, noted that GreenTec will support ShapShap through its venture building model.

He said: “ShapShap’s innovative approach to delivery and last-mile logistics has great potential to unlock vast opportunities in Nigeria and Africa’s enormous informal services and business markets. The platform’s features enable offering their services to a wide range of businesses that can benefit from an efficient and scalable logistics partner.”

Tech Trivia: What is another name for a screen capture?

A Screenshot

B Screen recording

C Desktop background

D Desktop photo

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s fintech startup, OnePipe, closes $3.5m seed round. 1 other thing and a trivia

2. Egypt’s furniture marketplace, Homzmart, expands to Saudi Arabia

Homzmart, a Middle East leading furniture and home goods marketplace, has announced the expansion of its operations into Saudi Arabia.

Based in Egypt, the startup was launched in early 2020 by Mahmoud Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mohamed.

The startup operates as a digital platform connecting home goods and furniture manufacturers and brands with end consumers.

Homzmart’s platform and its end-to-solutions enable both retailers, including the likes of IKEA and Home Centre by helping them easily reach customers, and consumers who have a hassle-free, one-stop-shop shopping experience, with greater choice and flexible financing options.

Having seen strong uptake at home, and with a US$15 million Series A round in the bank, the startup is now planning to expand across the MENA region.

In Saudi, the platform will be working with many leading international brands, and the whole local ecosystem – including brands such as Al Rugaib Furniture and Al-Motlaq Furniture – plus local artisans and workshops.

Trivia Answer: Screenshot

A screenshot, or screen capture, is a picture taken of your computer’s desktop. This may include the desktop background, icons of files and folders, and open windows. It may also include whatever is being displayed by currently running programs.

Screenshots are and easy way to save something you see on the screen, such as an open window, image, or text article. However, because screenshots are saved in an image format, the text saved in a screenshot will not be editable.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now