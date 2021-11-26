Nigeria’s fintech startup, OnePipe, closes $3.5m seed round. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s fintech startup OnePipe closes $3.5m seed round

Lagos-based fintech startup, OnePipe, has announced raising a US$3.5 million seed funding round.

The investment comes as the firm seeks to double down on its embedded finance strategy.

OnePipe was founded in August 2019 as a venture aggregating APIs from banks and fintechs into a standardised gateway that is easy to integrate and makes partnerships seamless.

According to the startup, 10 months since it started partnering with businesses to drive embedded financial services, its team has processed over 6.3 million transactions valued at over US$46.3million from around 140 businesses.

Today, OnePipe has issued close to one million individual accounts.

The round was co-led by Atlantica Ventures, Tribe Capital and V&R Associates with participations from Canaan Partners, Saison Capital, Norrsken, The Fund Two Culture Cap, Chris Adelsbach, Techstars, Ingressive Capital, Acquity, P1, Raba and DFS Lab.

Tech Trivia: Copying large amounts of data from a website is also called what?

A Phishing

B Pharming

C Spamming

D Scraping

Answer: See end of post

2. Nigerian B2B marketplace Sabi secures $6m bridge round

Sabi, a Nigerian B2B marketplace, has secured a US$6 million bridge round to support its continued fast-paced growth in Nigeria and beyond.

The startup was founded in 2020 after spinning out of energy startup Rensource.

By venture, Sabi seeks to optimise Africa’s informal trade sector by bringing merchants and resellers into its network with curated business tools and services.

The startup helps firms reach new customers, improve cash flow, and streamline logistics.

Today, the startup claims that over 175,000 merchants use its category-agnostic platform to manage their businesses and make B2B transactions.

The startup’s US$6 million bridge round was led by CRE Venture Capital and also included investors including Janngo Capital, Atlantica Ventures and Waarde Capital.

Trivia Answer: Scraping

Scraping, or “web scraping,” is the process of extracting large amounts of information from a website. This may involve downloading several web pages or the entire site. The downloaded content may include just the text from the pages, the full HTML, or both the HTML and images from each page.

There are many different methods of scraping a website. The most basic is manually downloading web pages. This can be done by either copying and pasting the content from each page into a text editor or using your browser’s File → Save As… command to save local copies of individual pages.

