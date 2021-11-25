Bolt partners Max to ease vehicle ownership for drivers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Bolt partners Max to ease vehicle ownership for drivers

Bolt, a leading ride-hailing platform of European origin, has announced new venture partnership with Metro Africa Express (MAX).

This was contained in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria.

The deal comes as one of Bolt vehicle financing program in Nigeria.

Bolt, in the press release, claimed that the new partnership rides on its commitment to enabling ride-hailing drivers to own vehicles with low equity repayment, support and improve earnings.

The announcement comes on the heels of a state-wide protest by some drivers in Lagos state demanding for fairer commission charges by the ride-hailing player.

The partnership is expected to enable Nigerian drivers to increase their efficiency by accessing a variety of value-add services including access to low-to-zero emission vehicles; licenses and permits, insurance; affordable health coverage, and other financial products.

Tech Trivia: What device enables “point and click” functionality?

A Keyboard

B Scanner

C Mouse

D Printer

Answer: See end of post

2. Kenya’s Asilimia closes $2m pre-seed funding

Asilimia, Kenyan fintech startup, has secured US$2 million to grow its team, deliver new services, and expand into new markets in East Africa.

The startup claims to building the digital infrastructure to connect African MSMEs to the formal financial economy.

READ ALSO: Facebook launches smart glasses to rival Snap Inc. 2 other things and a trivia

Asilimia was founded in 2017, launching its mission to bridge the US$500 billion financing gap for growing enterprises.

According to the startup, this class of merchants and people are unable to get loans and other financial support due to a lack of proper financial records.

In a bid to resolve the characterised bottleneck, Asilimia uses the digital data that the MSMEs already have to solve the dual problems of accounting and financial inclusion.

Speaking on the development, Tekwane Mwendwa, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Asilimia, explained that the pre-seed funding will support its team growth and expansion.

He said: “Africa’s informal businesses are the backbone of its economy and we want to unlock their GDP to drive further growth and development across the continent.

“Our focus over the last few years has been to build a solution that works and this new funding will enable us to take it into new markets and impact the lives and livelihoods of more business owners.”

3. YouTube to review community policies in January 2022

Leading video streaming platform, YouTube, has revealed intent to review its community policies come January 2022.

This was contained in a press release sent to users on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

According to the multinational video platform, the leadership is updating its terms of service in the coming months.

The press release reads in part:

“We’re updating our Terms of Service (“Terms”) to help clarify and make it easier to understand what to expect as you use the service.

“These changes won’t affect the way you use YouTube. You can review a summary of the changes and the updated Terms here.

“We’re providing more transparency about how we develop, improve, and update our service, including more detail about the reasons we make changes and updates, and the advanced notice we provide to you.

“General updates for improved readability: While our Terms remain a legal document, we’ve done our best to make them easier to understand. This includes reorganizing some sections (such as Account Suspension and Termination) and rewording others (such as Changing this Agreement).”

Trivia Answer: Mouse

While most people don’t want to see a mouse running around in their home, they typically don’t have a problem seeing one sitting by their computer.

This is because, along with the keyboard, the mouse is one of the primary input devices used with today’s computers. The name comes from the small shape of the mouse, which you can move quickly back and forth on the mouse pad, and the cord, which represents the mouse’s tail. Of course, if you are using a wireless mouse, the analogy does not work so well.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now